Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNCHF stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Benchmark Metals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.