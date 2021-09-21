Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BNCHF stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Benchmark Metals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.36.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.