BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.12 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $50.36 million and $4.12 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00054543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00129801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044737 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

