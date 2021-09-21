Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre Acquires 3,800 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

