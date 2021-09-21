BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.99.

BBL opened at $50.97 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

