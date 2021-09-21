BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BHP Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 648,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.