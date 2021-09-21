Bitcoinus Hits Market Capitalization of $3,475.52 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,475.52 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,721.67 or 1.00044324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00083303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001246 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002375 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

