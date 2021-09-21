BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Down 4.3%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95. 1,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.43 million, a PE ratio of -40.05, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 805,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

