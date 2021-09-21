BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Down 4.3%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95. 1,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.43 million, a PE ratio of -40.05, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.
In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 805,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter.
About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
