Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in August

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.