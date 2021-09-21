BlackHat Price Hits $0.90 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00174270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00108103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.38 or 0.06717147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,724.68 or 0.99279884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00758772 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.