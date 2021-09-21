BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $286.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 114.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 190,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 101,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 188,030 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $952,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.