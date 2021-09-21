BlackRock Inc. Acquires 340,386 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.00% of Analog Devices worth $5,079,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $169.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

