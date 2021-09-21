BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,842,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.81% of Charter Communications worth $6,379,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $146,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 134.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 95.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.86.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $755.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $766.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

