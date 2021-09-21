BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,942,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 349,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.24% of PPG Industries worth $3,725,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in PPG Industries by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $146.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale upped their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.