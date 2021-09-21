BlackRock Inc. Has $4.71 Billion Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,360,089 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 884,024 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $4,710,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 393.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX opened at $185.67 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $184.78 and a 52-week high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

