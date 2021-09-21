BlackRock Inc. Has $5.54 Billion Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,154,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,018,937 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of The TJX Companies worth $5,538,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after buying an additional 479,849 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,991,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

