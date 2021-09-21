BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,566,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $3,557,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

NYSE ROP opened at $461.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.92 and its 200 day moving average is $452.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.