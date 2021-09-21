BLink (BLINK) Price Down 7% This Week

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $45,779.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLink has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00055143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00127124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044467 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,468 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.