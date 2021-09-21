Block-Logic Market Cap Achieves $116,226.37 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $116,226.37 and $193.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

