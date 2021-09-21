Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Update

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,420,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 564,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

