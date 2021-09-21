Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO Purchases $40,650.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $40,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BLFY stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $14.59.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.