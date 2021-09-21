Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO Purchases $40,650.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $40,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

