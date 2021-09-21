Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on October 5th

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend by 44.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -6,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.7%.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

