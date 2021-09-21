BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $225.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTWO. Benchmark dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $148.84 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $147.12 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,333.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

