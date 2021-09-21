BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.06.

Shares of TSE:TA traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.05. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$7.67 and a twelve month high of C$13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -10.33.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

