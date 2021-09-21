BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 38,194 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in News were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of News by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,241 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

