BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.20% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $163,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.