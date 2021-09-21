BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306,676 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

NYSE:TRU opened at $115.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.