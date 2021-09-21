BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 371,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRB opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.