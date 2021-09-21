BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

