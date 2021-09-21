BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 62,094 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 43.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,094 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

