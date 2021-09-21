Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,394 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $20,011,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

NYSE BCC opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.