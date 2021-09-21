Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$1.30 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBD.B. TD Securities reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.65.

BBD.B opened at C$1.81 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

