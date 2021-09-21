BonFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $179,240.00 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $179,240.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00132908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00045979 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

