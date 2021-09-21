boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

Several research firms recently commented on BOO. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of boohoo group stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 263.30 ($3.44). 3,092,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,652. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 272.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 308.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

