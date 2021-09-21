BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

BorgWarner stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

