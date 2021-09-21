Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 132.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,331 shares of company stock worth $26,447,002. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

