Bridge City Capital LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for about 1.6% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Medpace worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,082,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

MEDP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.21. 471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,176. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $198.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.56.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $332,111.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,753,987.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,397 shares of company stock valued at $38,686,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

