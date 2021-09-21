Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 2,255 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.09% of EVERTEC worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.36. 628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,871. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

