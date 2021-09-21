Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 495 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after buying an additional 130,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 4,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 90,382 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

CCMP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.98. 1,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.64. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

