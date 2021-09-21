BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.11 Million

Brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to announce sales of $650.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.80 million to $651.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $608.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 315,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,054. BrightView has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

