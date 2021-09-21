Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 106,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,887,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,292,000 after acquiring an additional 936,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 79,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

