Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $100,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.5% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 48,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 83,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. 220,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,604,044. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

