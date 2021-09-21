Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $126,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.08. 46,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,548. The company has a market cap of $202.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

