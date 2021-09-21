Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BR opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average of $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

