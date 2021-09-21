Brokerages Anticipate Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will post $242.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $242.40 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $978.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $972.50 million to $988.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million.

AGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $3,281,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $62,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $2,720,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $296,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGTI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.77. 263,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

