Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

CORT stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

