Brokerages Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.53. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 3,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,631. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

