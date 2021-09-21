Brokerages Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

FANH traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 2,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,870. Fanhua has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $631.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

