Brokerages Anticipate Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.22). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.96) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($11.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.56) to ($8.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($12.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.65) to ($10.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $10.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.08. 52,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,621. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

