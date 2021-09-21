Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Perficient reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $113.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $122.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Perficient by 11.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Perficient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

