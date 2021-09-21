Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report sales of $683.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $690.00 million. Roku posted sales of $451.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.01. 3,269,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,882. Roku has a 1 year low of $163.54 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.96.

Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

